Ryan Reynolds offering $5k for Pinay's lost teddy bear

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds offered cash as reward to anyone who will return a teddy bear to a Filipina whose mother succumbed to cancer last year.

In his Twitter account, the "Deadpool" star shared a Canadian news report about the missing teddy bear and he is offering $5,000 to anyone who could return it.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," Reynolds wrote.

According to a Canadian news report, Filipina Mara Soriano has been searching for her lost bear since July 26 in Vancouver, Canada. The bear, who has Mara's mother voice, was stolen in a bag along with an iPad.

"Hi, Ate Mara, mahal na mahal kita, okay? Remember that. You made mommy so proud. No matter where you are, a part of you will always be with me forever. I love you to infinity and beyond," Mara's mother said as recorded in the teddy bear.

Mara was born in the Philippines. She moved to Toronto when she was nine and then to Vancouver five years ago.