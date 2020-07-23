COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pop star Demi Lovato on Jul. 23, 2020 afternoon locally announced her engagement with "partner" Max Ehrich.
Max Ehrich via Instagram
From love at first sight to forever: Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Demi Lovato on Thursday afternoon locally announced her engagement with partner, singer-actor Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer-actress is seen wearing a giant engagement ring as she held her fiancé.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! ?????????????????? Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

 

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Demi addressed Max in her Instagram announcement.

She said she has never felt so unconditionally loved by anyone other than her parents. Max, she added, inspires her to be the best version of herself.

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Max, meanwhile, wrote that he will forever cherish Demi's "pure, beautiful, infinite soul."

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahhhh ???????????????? You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby ???? ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited ???????????? you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together ?????? ????????????????????I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL

A post shared by MaxEhrich (@maxehrich) on

