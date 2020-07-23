From love at first sight to forever: Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Demi Lovato on Thursday afternoon locally announced her engagement with partner, singer-actor Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer-actress is seen wearing a giant engagement ring as she held her fiancé.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Demi addressed Max in her Instagram announcement.

She said she has never felt so unconditionally loved by anyone other than her parents. Max, she added, inspires her to be the best version of herself.

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Max, meanwhile, wrote that he will forever cherish Demi's "pure, beautiful, infinite soul."

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.”