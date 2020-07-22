COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Long Mejia, Dagul and Gene Padilla
From Long Mejia, Dagul and Gene Padilla's social media accounts
'Persona non grata' being pushed for Long, Dagul, Gene for violating quarantine protocols
Jan Milo Severo - July 22, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson recommended to declare "persona non grata" against comedians Roberto "Long" Mejia, Romy "Dagul" Pastrana and Gene Padilla for their alleged failure to follow the province's quarantine protocols. 

According to a GMA "24 Oras" report last night, Singson said the comedians didn't inform local officials that they will be coming to the province when they went there recently.

"I, therefore, call upon the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to urgently pass a resolution declaring Long Mejia, Dagul Pastrana, and Gene Padilla persona non grata in Ilocos Sur," Singson said. 

"The unsanctioned visit and social activities without proper coordination with the LGU and with no legitimate purpose is an example of awful disregard of the existing quarantine rules," he added. 

According to Singson, Long, Dagul and Gene also refused to undergo quarantine and ignored the checkpoint personnel. 

"Their refusal to undergo quarantine checkpoint protocols, evading checkpoint personnel is another manifestation of violation," he said. 

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, authorities arrested the comedians last Sunday after they went on an “unsanctioned visit” and “gig” in the town of Sto. Domingo together with their friends.

Sto. Domingo Police filed a case against the comedians for violating R.A. 11332 (Procedures on Surveillance and Response to Notifiable Diseases, Epidemics, and Health Events of Public Health Concern). The family, which accommodated the comedians for dinner after the comedians visited Abra, was also put into isolation.

After undergoining inquest procedings and health triage procedures, the three were able to secure a release order and were freed yesterday, said Tagudin Police deputy chief Lt. Rovic Nelmada.

