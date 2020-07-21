'Real-life Darna': Director lauds Angel Locsin for saving stuntman's life

MANILA, Philippines — TV director Lester Pimentel Ong shared an untold story of how Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin became a real-life angel when she saved a stuntman's life.

In his Facebook account, Ong recalled when a stuntman on the set of their former TV series "La Luna Sangre" got heavily injured that was not work-related.

“Gusto ko lang share ang experience ko working with this person. There was one time, isa sa mga stuntmen namin got heavily injured, naputol ang pinakamalaking buto nya sa hita sa isang aksidente na hindi work related,” he said.

“Ang pobreng stuntman, naospital sa orthopaedic center ng mahigit isang buwan, ubos ang ipon at malaking chance hindi na siya makakalakad muli dahil hindi na niya afford ang mga susunod pang operation na kailangan gawin,” he added.

The director shared that Angel, along with her driver, visited the hospital and paid everything for the stuntman.

“One late night ng konti na lang tao sa public hospital kung saan nakaconfine si injured stuntman, dumating siya kasama lang ang driver niya... kinumusta si stuntman, consoled his wife and mom, then asked the person in charge of the hospital how much was the accumulated bill at magkano pa ang kakailanganin para makalakad pa ulit si stuntman. Agad nyang binayaran ang bill, nagiwan ng pabaon at encouraging words sa pamilya, then she left,” Ong said.

In an interview with Esquire Philippines, Ong said Angel helped the stuntman not only recover, but also regain his job. As such, he is now one of the country's most in-demand action directors.

As such, in his Facebook post, Ong described Angel as the "real Darna" and "a true hero behind the camera."

“Siya si Angel Locsin, she is the real life Darna...hero sya kahit sa likod ng camera, kahit walang nakatingin at walang nakakaalam... I just need to share my story of her."

