Pinoy 'Glee' co-stars Darren Criss, Jake Zyrus honor Naya Rivera

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Darren Criss and Filipino singer Jake Zyrus paid tribute to their former “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera who was found dead after drowning in a California River.

In his Instagram account, Darren posted a photo of Naya, describing her as “bold, outrageous and a lot of fun.”

“Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face,” wrote Darren, who played Blaine Anderson in the musical TV series. ??

“She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see,” he added.

The actor also shared how grateful he is for her friendship.

“I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now,” he said. ?

Darren said he will always remember Naya and though he’s mourning, remembering Naya still brings a smile to his face.

“And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel,” he said.

Jake, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram story Naya’s name as a sign of respect and sadness for the former "Glee" actress.

Jake Zyrus via Instagram, screenshot Jake Zyrus remembers Naya Rivera via an Instagram story today.

Jake, formerly named Charice Pempengco, was part of the US series from 2010 to 2011. Jake appeared on the second season as a transferee named Sunshine Corazon. Jake, as Charice, sang "Listen" and "All By Myself" on the series as well as performed a duet with Lea Michele to the tune of Beyonce and Lady Gaga's "Telephone."

Rivera disappeared last week from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California while boating with her four-year-old son.

Her body was found on Monday after a six-day search. The day also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith.

The mother and son were seen going out on the boat together and about three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered the boat drifting with the child asleep onboard.

