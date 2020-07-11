COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Armida Siguion-Reyna (left) and Irma Potenciano
Armida, Irma in Larawan
REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2020 - 12:00am

The Ponce Enrile sisters, Armida Siguion-Reyna and Irma Potenciano, played Candida and Paula, in the 1990 production of the play, Larawan ng Pilipino Bilang Artista. Larawan was mounted at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino for several nights of February 1990.

Larawan was written by Nonon Padilla, based on Nick Joaquin’s A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.

Larawan revolves around the lives of the Marasigan spinster sisters, Candida and Paula, living in Intramuros at the start of World War II. Their father, Don Lorenzo Marasigan, is a noted painter.

Naty Crame-Rogers and Mario O’Hara

Acting with Armida and Irma are: Naty Crame-Rogers as Candida (alternate); Bon Vibar as Don Lorenzo; Mario O’Hara as Tony Javier, the border; Pio de Castro III as Bitoy Camacho, a family friend. Also in the cast are Ricky Davao, Joel Macaventa, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Ginnie Sobrino, Gigi Duenas, Sherry Lara and Shamaine Centenera, with the special participation of Jackie Lou Blanco and Lou Veloso.

Pio de Castro III and Bon Vibar

Direction was by Paul Dumol, stage design by Leandro Locsin and stage lighting by Katsch Catoy. RKC

