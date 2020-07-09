COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Marcoleta thanks Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil at ABS-CBN franchise renewal hearing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta reacted on Kapamilya couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil's message for him and his wife. 

In his speech on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal House hearing today, Marcoleta thanked Liza and Enrique for the message. 

"Gusto ko pong pasalamatan bago ako magtapos si Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano sa pagbati na pinaabot nila sa aming mag-asawa. Naramdaman ko ang kanilang katapatan," Marcoleta said. 

"Sana po gano'n ang ABS-CBN. Sa kanilang dalawa, alam kong mauunawaan nila na ito po ay tawag lang ng tungkulin. Hinahangad ko ang tagumpay para sa kanilang dalawa sa mga darating pa."

Liza and Enrique recently made a video greeting for Marcoleta and his wife after the lawmaker admitted in a hearing that he watched "Make It With You."

“Hello po, magandang araw po sa inyo Congressman. Gusto lang po namin magpasalamat sa inyo ni Mrs. Marcoleta for supporting and watching ‘Make It With You',” Enrique said.

“Cute na cute po kami ni Quen dun sa kinuwento niyo pong journey niyo na sinasamahan niyo lagi siya at sinusuportahan niyo po siya sa panonood ng ‘Make It With You.’ And we would really love to meet you, especially Mrs. Marcoleta soon,” Liza said.

Marcoleta, however, raised again the labor cases fiiled against ABS-CBN. He said that even if the network provided over a dozen benefits to project employees or talents, it didn't provide the most important benefit: Regularization.

He ended his speech by borrowing a quote from the late Fernando Poe Jr.

"ABS-CBN, puno na ang salop, dapat na kayong kalusin."

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ENRIQUE GIL LIZA SOBERANO
