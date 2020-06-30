Filipino musicians, talent managers plead for ABS-CBN franchise renewal at Congress hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Various groups in the entertainment industry appealed to Congress to grant ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise to resume airing and help thousands of people, including the network's workers.

Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI) president June Rufino appeared at a joint committee hearing in Congress today to speak for the talent managers.

"It is therefore our humble plea to the honorable franchise committee to find it in your hearts and consciousness the future of over 5,000 families who are dependent and hopeful for your affirmative decision," Rufino told congressmen.

The Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) also appealed to Congress to bring the network back on air since it helps Filipino musicians.

"Napakarami nang singers ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na maiahon ang kanilang pamilya at mabigyan ng kaliwanagan ang kanilang mga pangarap na maging isang ganap na singer sa mga programa ng Channel 2," OPM President Ogie Alcasid said.

"Kami po ay nakikiisa sa ABS-CBN sa paghingi po sa inyo na bigyan po ang ABS-CBN ng pagkakataon na mabigyan ng panibagong prangkisa," he added.

Recently, Kapamilya artists and talent managers agreed to pay cuts from their talent fees to help the network survive, since it has been losing P35 million in daily revenues from advertisements.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them," Rufino said.

