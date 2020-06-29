ABS-CBN talents, managers agree to pay cuts to support network

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya artists with currently airing shows and their talent managers have agreed to take a cut in their talent fees to help the network deal with the impact of the shutdown of its TV and radio operations.

“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” said ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes.

The reduction in talent fees is one of the cost-saving measures undertaken by ABS-CBN as it continues to lose P30 to 35 million in daily advertising revenues due to the broadcast shutdown, as well as the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to stricter production guidelines for tapings and staging of live entertainment shows.

Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI) president June Rufino said the group of talent managers fully understands the situation of ABS-CBN and did not object to the plan.

Rufino said PAMI members acknowledge the support, professional development, and job opportunities that ABS-CBN has given to their talents through the years.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she said.

When Rufino spoke to her artists about the plan, she said her artists feel sad about the company’s situation.

“ABS-CBN has always been in the service of the Filipino. Kapag may calamities, ‘yung ABS-CBN ang nauunang tumulong. Now, it’s time for us to pay it forward,” said Rufino.

The network recently brought back some of its teleseryes and live entertainment shows via the Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV nationwide. These include “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Love Thy Woman,” “Magandang Buhay,” “The Voice Teens,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and “It’s Showtime.” It also launched two new shows namely “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan” and “Iba Yan.”

“We will continue to serve the Filipino through Kapamilya Channel on cable, satellite TV, and iWant,” said Vidanes.