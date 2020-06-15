Cruz cousins' reunion leaves fans 'breathless'

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity cousins Sheryl, Geneva, Sunshine and Donna Cruz virtually reunited to sing The Corrs’ “Breathless.”

In their Instagram accounts, the Cruz cousins posted the video of them singing the 2000 hit song.

"Enjoy this collaboration of ours! A blessed Sunday to all. Thank you for making this collaboration into a reality, we really couldn’t have done it without you all," Sunshine wrote.

“‘Breathless’ with Cousins Donna, Sheryl, and Shine!" Geneva wrote.

The musical reunion was announced by the cousins last week.

“Finally! Nagkasama din po kami 4 #magpipinsan kahit #virtually man lang #cousins #Cruzinhood #Cruzin #CruzCousins. This Sunday po (1pm) ma post at nag edit pa ang video editor/producer and guitarist namin @markflo,” Donna wrote on her Instagram account last week.

Last month, Geneva and Sunshine made a duet of Celine Dion and Barbara Streisand's hit song “Tell Him.”

“A Duet With My Beloved Cousin @sunshinecruz718. Sana magustuhan ninyo. Just having fun, di namin masyado alam yung song and walang birit birit. Haha! Relax lang. Another cousin of ours will be joining us soon,” Geneva wrote.

Apart from acting, the Cruz cousins are known for their singing. Donna had a couple of albums under her name; Geneva was the main singer in the Smokey Mountain group; Sunshine had “Kung Iibigin Ka” single and Sheryl had multiple songs under her name, including “Mr. Dreamboy.”