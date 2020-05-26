Heart Evangelista opens up about having Burning Tongue Syndrome

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she has Burning Tongue Syndrome due to anxiety.

In a recent interview with Jessica Soho for the news anchor's "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" GMA show, Heart revealed that she is a bit anxious during the ongoing community quarantine and her anxiety manifests on her body.

“In the beginning siyempre I think it's quite normal for you to be a bit antsy and anxious. I mean, I suffer a lot from anxiety. But you know I've been painting a lot and I've been keeping myself busy,” the actress explained.

“Yes, I'm very expressive with my painting. I still dress up. I still put accessories on. Mainly as an artist, I like to wear colors. I like to see colors, and it really helps my mood,” she added.

The veteran broadcaster then asked Heart: "Si Heart Evangelista nag-a-anxiety attacks. Anong pinoproblema ni Heart?"

“Dati, 'yon din 'yung tinatanong ko sa mga ibang nakikita ko. Bakit sila may pinagdadaanan na ganito? Nasa kanila na lahat. Private jet, they have buildings, pero meron silang sadness," Heart answered.

“When I lost my babies, I had a slight depression. This November, nag-manifest kasi siya sa katawan ko. Naging numb 'yung mga paa ko, pati 'yung kamay ko na pag-paint. It's called the Burning Tongue Syndrome. Basically, people just live with this condition na parang nasusunog 'yung bibig mo. Tapos minsan, kumakalat siya sa gums, and it's very painful," she shared.

Heart said her doctors revealed that her medical condition is due to extreme anxiety.

“And I went to seven doctors. Sabi nila, 'yung cause ng sa akin can be extreme anxiety and it manifests on your body kasi sa sobrang stress,” she said.

“Without me knowing 'yung pressure din ng social media, 'yung pressure ng tao na kailangan lagi kang maganda, kailangan lagi kang nauuna. Although hindi naman ako super gano'n, siguro subconsciously minsan 'pag may mga nasasabi tungkol sa'yo, akala mo hindi ka naaapektuhan but then, it affects you and nagpa-pile up siya."