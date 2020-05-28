YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Angel Locsin employed the help of her celebrity friends to supply her “Shop and Share” fundraiser with their belongings to put up for online auction.
What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life "Darna" Angel Locsin is fighting to make mass testing in the Philippines possible, a crucial precondition in winning the local battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

To accomplish this mission, Angel has employed the help of her celebrity friends to supply her “Shop and Share” fundraiser with their belongings to put up for online auction. 

All proceeds are targeted to help bankroll COVID-19 mass testing for the underprivileged, similar to how at least $15,000 was raised over a decade ago by the same fundraiser in 2009 for survivors of Typhoon Ondoy.

“We will officially launch SOON with some exciting pre-loved items from your favorite celebrities!” read a post on Shop and Share page.

Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.

Angel Locsin's 2015 Dodge Durango for Shop & Share!

Anne Curtis' Chanel Cruise Boy North South Handbag 2019 Collection for Shop & Share!

