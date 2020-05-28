What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life "Darna" Angel Locsin is fighting to make mass testing in the Philippines possible, a crucial precondition in winning the local battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
To accomplish this mission, Angel has employed the help of her celebrity friends to supply her “Shop and Share” fundraiser with their belongings to put up for online auction.
All proceeds are targeted to help bankroll COVID-19 mass testing for the underprivileged, similar to how at least $15,000 was raised over a decade ago by the same fundraiser in 2009 for survivors of Typhoon Ondoy.
“We will officially launch SOON with some exciting pre-loved items from your favorite celebrities!” read a post on Shop and Share page.
Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.
Angel Locsin’s car
Angel Locsin's 2015 Dodge Durango for Shop & Share! • • We will officially launch SOON with some exciting pre-loved items from your favorite celebrities! Please visit www.shopandshare.store to sign up for notifications when we go live! • • Shop & Share is dedicated to help our fellow Filipinos who need to be tested during this COVID-19 pandemic. With what we are able to raise, it is our aim to cover the expense for testing kits to the underprivileged who are affected by this global crisis. We pursue this mission humbly, with compassion and kindness in hopes of aiding the government in increasing testing for COVID-19 in our own little way.
Anne Curtis’ ‘ambag’
Anne Curtis' Chanel Cruise Boy North South Handbag 2019 Collection for Shop & Share!
Liza Soberano’s shoe collection
Liza Soberano's pre-loved items
Vice Ganda’s Supremes
Vice Ganda's pre-loved items
