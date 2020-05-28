Smart move: Telco player explains why it crash-landed on Hyun Bin as endorser

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications believes in Korean superstar Hyun Bin, which is why they tapped the “Crash Landing on You” actor to be the newest face of the company.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Smart Communications Inc. Senior Vice President and Head of Wireless Consumer Business Jane Jimenez Basas said they are excited to have Hyun Bin aboard.

“Smart is very excited to have Hyun Bin as our new endorser, as we launch our new thematic campaign which centers on amazing experiences for our customers made simple by Smart’s technology,” Basas said.

“We believe Hyun Bin and our partnership with him embodies our brand value, which is to be part of the pursuit of their passions and Filipinos are certainly passionate and crazy about K-Dramas and Captain Ri. This is just the start of our renewed commitment to give our subscribers more amazing experiences so watch out for more,” she added.

On Wednesday, Hyun Bin and Smart became viral after announcing that the Korean star will be the brand's new endorser.

Insider sources told Philstar.com that Hyun Bin has plans to visit the country in the coming months as new Smart Communications endorser, if travel and quarantine restrictions permit.

RELATED: Insider sources confirm: Hyun Bin to crash land in Philippines soon