WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 40 including Vickie Rushton, other comebacks
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 8:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), led by chairperson Stella Marquez-Araneta, has presented to the press the top 40 finalists of this year's Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant during the final screening in New Frontier Theater last Thursday night.

Full list of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 40 finalists
BPCI/Released

Out of 56 final applicants, 40 were chosen, including Binibining Pilipinas 2018 1st Runner Up and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Vickie Rushton, who swept almost all special awards last year and almost won until she buckled in the question and answer portion when one of the judges, singer-actor Daniel Padilla, asked her the question, “Why is mental health as important as physical health?”

Also among the finalists is 2018 and 2019 2nd Runner Up Samantha Bernardo, Miss Eco International 2019 Maureen Montagne, and last year's returning contestants like Honey Grace Cartasano and Hannah Arnold, said to be lookalikes of actresses Angel Locsin and Pia Wurtzbach, respectively.

This year marks the first time since Miss Universe, which used to be the most-coveted title, has been separated from the Binibining Pilipinas pageant ever since it went on to become an independent Miss Universe Philippines brand after it had been handled by BPCI for over five decades.

Other international titles, however, remain off for grabs, including Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe.

The 57th coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas will be held in Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City. Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patricia Magtanong, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Maria Andrea Abesamis (who assumed the position of Samantha Ashley Lo), Binibining Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao and Miss Globe 2019 2nd Runner-up Leren Bautista will crown their successors during the event. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

