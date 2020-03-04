Vickie Rushton shares motivation for joining Binibining Pilipinas again

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Vickie Rushton will give her all for the Binibining Pilipinas 2020 pageant so she can finally take home a crown.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, during Binibining Pilipinas candidates' beauty tour courtesy of Ever Bilena, the representative of Negros Occidental said that she is confident she can claim a title this year.

“Yes, kine-claim ko na po talaga. Wala na pong next time. It's now or never," she said with a laugh.

Vickie finished first runner-up at the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant but failed to have a title last year because she buckled in the question and answer portion.

She said she decided to try again this year after Miss International announced that the pageant has changed the age requirement from 27 to 28 years old.

“Since the announcement po of Miss International that they increased their age requirement parang I saw it a sign to try again. 'Pag may hope pa, try lang nang try. So they increased their age limit to 28, so pwede pa,” she said.

When asked about her game plan this year, Vickie said: “I'll just stick to my personality like makeup. Last year po kasi parang pina-tan ako, that's not me. I collaborated with my stylist na dapat style ko. Parang natural lang.”

“What I really learned is a lot of people will tell you to do this, do that and you should look like this, but what's important is to really know your core.”