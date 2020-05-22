MOVIES
MYX/Released
SB19 gets 3 nominations at this year's virtual MYX Awards
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — The power of music remains supreme even in the time of COVID-19 pandemic as MYX Philippines carries on with its commitment to recognize the country’s top musical talents through a virtual celebration of the MYX Awards 2020.

The music channel is utilizing the barrier-breaking and rule-bending force of music to bring together artists and help bring joy to Filipinos amid a challenging time.

This year, rock/funk band IV of Spades once again leads the list with six nominations including Artist of the Year; Music Video of the Year, Urban Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Come Inside of My Heart;” and Rock Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for their song “Nagbabalik” with Rico Blanco.

Rapper Shanti Dope likewise earned six nods—four of which he shares with KZ Tandingan. Their collaboration “Imposible” is nominated for Music Video, Song, Urban Video, and Collaboration of the Year. Meanwhile, his single “Amatz” also received nods for Music Video and Urban Video of the Year.

Moira Dela Torre, who recently dropped her sophomore album “Patawad,” has five nominations including Artist of the Year. Himig Handog 2019’s Best Song “Mabagal,” which she interpreted with Daniel Padilla, is nominated in the Song of the Year and Mellow Video of the Year categories.  It is also vying for the Collaboration of the Year award alongside “Patawad, Paalam,” Moira’s collab with singer-songwriter I Belong to the Zoo.

Folk/pop band Ben&Ben and trailblazing Filipino boy band SB19 both scored three nominations each, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for their hit tracks, “Pagtingin” and “Go Up” respectively.

SB19 is also competing for the New Artist of the Year honor alongside sister duo Gibbs (Gabs and Chi Gibbs), singer-songwriter Frankie Pangilinan a.k.a. Kakie, folk pop artist Syd Hartha, and “Idol Philippines” first grand winner, Zephanie Dimaranan.

Voting is until July 10 on MYX's official site. 

Recommended
