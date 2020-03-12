MOVIES
WATCH: SB19 performs new song 'Hanggang Sa Huli'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 introduced their new song "Hanggang Sa Huli" in a press conference in Quezon City today.

During the press conference, the boy band announced that their March 19 concert in Araneta Coliseum will be postponed due to new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic until further notice.

RELATED: SB19 vs COVID-19: P-pop group reacts to similar-sounding virus outbreak

Titled "Give In To SB19," the concert will be presented by Dunkin' Donuts as among the brand's initiatives to tap a younger market.

At the press con, SB19 members Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin said they were touched by their fans A'TIN's efforts to give away Dunkin' Donuts even to strangers as a way of spreading kindness and positivity amid the onslaught of COVID-19. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SB19
