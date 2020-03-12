SB19 vs COVID-19: P-pop group reacts to similar-sounding virus outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — From having only seven people watching them, Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 cannot believe that they are now having their first-ever concert in the thousand-seater Araneta Coliseum.

Although "very grateful" for the opportunity, the boy band composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin announced on Thursday that their March 19 concert will be postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The group said the new date will be bared on their social media sites.

"S'yempre po, excited na po kami makita 'yung fans namin, 'yung A'TIN, pero po since kumakalat po 'yung coronavirus sa bansa natin, we're postponing the concert to a later date. We're really, really thankful dun sa Dunkin' Donuts for this 'Give in to SB19' concert pero po ipo-postpone muna namin 'yung concert. For further announcements po, please check na lang po 'yung social media sites namin," group leader John Paulo "Sejun" Nase explained.

As a preventive measure, the group revealed that they, too, have limited their engagement with their beloved A'TINs and the public in general.

"Ibang events din namin po dinelay na rin po namin dahil nga po din sa kinakaharap ng bansa natin," lead rapper Josh Cullen "Josh" Santos said.

Vocalist Justin De Dios added that they have also posted safefty precautions on their social media sites as reminders for their A'TINs.

Josh thanked their fans for being very understanding.

"Thankful po talaga kami kasi po lahat ng fans namin alam ang lahat ng rules and guidelines po, so thank you po for the support!"

SB19 has been formed in October 2018, more than a year before the World Health Organization (WHO) named the novel coronavirus 2019 as COVID-19 last February 11.

When asked by Philstar.com on their reaction for having the same 19 as in the disease, Sejun quoted an A'Tin that tweeted something like "COVID-19 at SB19 ang lakas pareho."

"'Pag announce nga po ng COVID-19, 'yun nga po, viral 'yan," he said.

"Natawa nga rin po ako kasi na-realize ko nga rin po na... pero lahat naman po ng bagay coincidence lang siguro. 'Di naman po natin ineexpect na mangyari 'yun, 'di ba? Last two years pa po kami nag-debut," Josh explained. — Videos by Deejae Dumlao