'Dream come true': SB19 on topping Billboard charts to EDSA billboard

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boyband Sound Break 19, most popularly known as SB19, continues to rise to stardom now that they have their own billboard in EDSA.

“Actually hindi po namin agad nakita e. Nakita lang namin sa Twitter. Hindi ko po maexplain pero sobrang kinikilig po ako na makita 'yung sarili namin,” said the group's leader, John Paulo "Sejun" Nase.

“Bumabalik po sa amin lahat kasi nagsimula kami walang wala kami. Bente lang 'yung nanonood sa amin, pito, ganyan tapos po nasa billboard na kami. 'Pag nakikita ko naiiyak po ako na hindi ko maintindihan na kinikilig,” the group's main rapper, lead vocalist and dancer added in a recent press conference for their postponed "Give in to SB19" concert presented by Dunkin' Donuts.

For main vocalist, lead dancer and rapper Stellvester "Stell" Ajero, he couldn’t believed that they already have a billboard because they were just joking that they wanted to see their faces someday on those billboards.

“Ako po kakagising ko lang noon. Then chinecheck ko 'yung GC namin tapos sinabi sa amin ng isang staff na 'Guys may billboard na kayo.' Sabi ko, 'Ha? Panong billboard? Totoong billboard?' Chineck ko po agad sa Twitter. May isang fan na pinuntahan niya po talaga at inupload sa Twitter. Sabi ko, 'Wow, totoo nga! Oh my God, oh my God!' Parang hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi 'pag dumadaan po kami sa Guadalupe 'parang gusto kong malagay 'yung mukha natin dyan,'” he said.

Before their EDSA billboard, SB19 has first entered the prestigious worldwide Billboard chart's Top 10.

“'Yung mapabilang lang po sa Billboard chart di po namin akalain talaga 'yon kasi parang nando'n sila Ariana (Grande), Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga. Sobrang grabe totoo ba ito? Para po kasi sa amin, hindi pa po kami enough para mapunta sa Billboard chart na 'yon, pero dahil po sa tulong ng mga fans namin nangyayari po talaga lahat. Dream come true po para sa amin. Parang nanaginip pa rin po kami hanggang ngayon,” explained lead rapper, dancer and vocalist Josh Cullen Santos.

“Tsaka ayon po, nung nakita po namin 'yun, talagang napatanong po kami sa sarili namin na deserve ba talaga namin na mapunta kami sa Billboard? Tapos naglolokohan kami, sabi namin wala na, hindi na tayo aangat, sobrang taas na po ng nasa taas namin na artist, sabi namin masaya na kami dito sa top 10, sobrang blessing na po nito para sa amin. Hindi po kami makapaniwala na parang kada gigising kami sa umaga, iniisip namin na panaginip lang. Sana po magtuloy tuloy lang po. At kung papalarin at umangat, mas magiging masaya po kami,” Stell added.

Last November 20, 2019, SB19 reportedly made history by being the first Filipino artist to debut and chart in Billboard Next Big Sound, where they peaked at number six. The chart, according to Billboard, lists "the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success."

Last December, SB19 again made history for reportedly being the first Filipino act to debut on Billboard's Social 50 Chart, landing on the 28th spot and peaking on the seventh. Since then, the group has been on the chart for 14 weeks.

Sejun also updated their fans that they will be releasing a full album soon.

“Yung album naman po, magrerelease kami ng full album siguro po mga April, pero wala pa pong definite date. Kasama po jan yung mga released songs na po namin, tsaka renditions na ginawa na bago, kasama po yung mga instrumentals na kanta namin para pwede na po nilang masabayan,” he said. — Videos by Deejae Dumlao