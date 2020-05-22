Man surrenders after allegedly offering P200M bounty for Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu slay

MANILA, Philippines — A man who allegedly offered a P200 million reward to anyone who would kill Kapamilya actors Coco Martin, Kim Chiu and Angel Locsin as well as blow up ABS-CBN's compound surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), according to a report by Cheche Diabordo of ABS-CBN News.

The suspect, NJ Abellanosa of Samal, Davao del Norte, however, denied that he owned the Twitter account that posted the threat against ABS-CBN and its celebrities.

The man who allegedly posted on Twitter a threat to the lives of Angel Locsin, Coco Martin, and Kim Chiu has surrendered... Posted by ANC 24/7 on Thursday, May 21, 2020

He also reportedly surrendered his cellphone to the NBI.

Angel on Thursday posted on her Instagram account a screenshot of Abellanosa’s tweet that said, “Isa ka ba sa mga supporter ni Pangulong Duterte at GMA? Pwes, I will give you 200-million sa sinumang mga Duterte at GMA supporters ang makapatay kina Kim Chiu, Coco Martin at Angel Locsin. Makakasama nyo ang NPA para pasabugin ang ABS-CBN Compound.”

“Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po…” Angel captioned the post.

The NBI replied to Angel’s post yesterday, saying via ABS-CBN News: "If Angel Locsin and other artists receive threats of physical harm or other means sent thru the social media and they feel these threats are serious, they have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed.”

In response to NBI, the actress said on Twitter: "Thank you NBI for reaching out. For now, ipag-pray ko muna tong mga taong to. Ayoko silang pahirapan pa sa hirap ng buhay ngayon sa kung anong pwede kong ikaso sa kanila. Pag umulit, hindi ko sila aatrasan :) Salamat @PhilstarShowbiz for the very accurate headline & article."

Thank you NBI for reaching out. For now, ipag-pray ko muna tong mga taong to. Ayoko silang pahirapan pa sa hirap ng buhay ngayon sa kung anong pwede kong ikaso sa kanila. Pag umulit, hindi ko sila aatrasan :) Salamat @PhilstarShowbiz for the very accurate headline & article https://t.co/7fapKoHXR2 — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 21, 2020

