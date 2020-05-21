Angel Locsin scares off troll by kidding about paging NBI

MANILA, Philippines — It only took Angel Locsin one joke about paging the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to vaporize an Internet troll offering a P200 million bounty for her life, along with fellow Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu of "Bawal Lumabas" fame and real-life "Cardo Dalisay" Coco Martin.

“Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po…” the 35-year-old actress posted with a crying-laughing emoji together with a screengrab of the perpetrator caught in the act.

The Twitter user had appealed to supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo an opportunity to cash in on the lives of Angel, Kim and Coco.

As of writing, the social media account can no longer be found — possibly due to deactivation or being mass reported and taken down.

Similar to other online trolls, the account was just recently created this month before posting the attention-grabbing statement.

Angel was unsurprisingly unfazed by the incident and even asked her followers not to make a big deal of it.

"Wag nyong imessage... Natawaloka lang ako!"

On Thursday, the NBI replied to Angel's call out, telling ABS-CBN News: "If Angel Locsin and other artists receive threats of physical harm or other means sent thru the social media and they feel these threats are serious, they have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed."

