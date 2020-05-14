ABS-CBN appeals to stop bashing stars speaking out support

MANILA, Philippines — Media network ABS-CBN has issued a statement of gratitude to its artists who publicly took a stand for the company’s future, notwithstanding the very real threat posed by pro-administration cyber trolls.

“ABS-CBN is grateful to all the artists who used their platform to express their love and concern for the network amid the challenges it is currently facing,” began the statement.

“You wholeheartedly and courageously spoke up about your concerns, even if you are aware that not everyone would agree with you. We feel your love not only for our company and our colleagues, but for all the people we serve.”

Among the stars who bravely broke their silence on the politics involving ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal and resulting shutdown were Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The Kathniel love tandem finally made their stance known last night despite the trauma still left by public backlash from their endorsement of 2016 presidentiable Mar Roxas.

The bashing of Kapamilya stars, however, did not escape ABS-CBN’s attention, with the network appealing to the public to avoid damaging remarks.

“We respect the different opinions of others, including those that may disagree with ours or our artists’. But there is no need to say hurtful words, throw insults, and spread disinformation. We hope that respect and understanding will prevail especially at this critical time,” read the statement.

“Again, to our Kapamilya artists, maraming salamat (thank you very much). We will overcome these challenges as one family. Kapamilya Forever.”