MOVIES
MUSIC
This shot was taken as employees and supporters lit candles at the gate of the the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on May 5, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
ABS-CBN appeals to stop bashing stars speaking out support
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Media network ABS-CBN has issued a statement of gratitude to its artists who publicly took a stand for the company’s future, notwithstanding the very real threat posed by pro-administration cyber trolls.

“ABS-CBN is grateful to all the artists who used their platform to express their love and concern for the network amid the challenges it is currently facing,” began the statement.

Related: Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill

“You wholeheartedly and courageously spoke up about your concerns, even if you are aware that not everyone would agree with you. We feel your love not only for our company and our colleagues, but for all the people we serve.”

Among the stars who bravely broke their silence on the politics involving ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal and resulting shutdown were Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Related: ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC

The Kathniel love tandem finally made their stance known last night despite the trauma still left by public backlash from their endorsement of 2016 presidentiable Mar Roxas.

Related: ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016

The bashing of Kapamilya stars, however, did not escape ABS-CBN’s attention, with the network appealing to the public to avoid damaging remarks.

“We respect the different opinions of others, including those that may disagree with ours or our artists’. But there is no need to say hurtful words, throw insults, and spread disinformation. We hope that respect and understanding will prevail especially at this critical time,” read the statement.

“Again, to our Kapamilya artists, maraming salamat (thank you very much). We will overcome these challenges as one family. Kapamilya Forever.”

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ABS-CBN SHUTDOWN DANIEL PADILLA KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Depp 'non-violent': Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis testify
6 hours ago
In a witness statement, Paradis said she had known the actor for more than 25 years and they had raised their two children...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi got pranked by broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.
Entertainment
fbfb
Christopher de Leon, Xian Lim defend Kim Chiu over backlash for 'classroom' video, 'Bawal Lumabas' memes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The video has since become a viral meme and has been edited into a "Bawal Lumabas" remix by different Internet user...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
Smart Music Live brings Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Cayabyab to online stage
48 minutes ago
Online concert Smart Music Live continues to raise funds this May for the fight against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Sylvia learning a lot while home-quarantined
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Two months and two weeks after she got infected by COVID-19 and eventually recovered, Sylvia Sanchez is getting the hang of...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Kim Go Eun shines in dual roles in The King: Eternal Monarch
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Kim Go Eun plays dual roles in the Netflix Korean series The King: Eternal Monarch, which follows a love story that takes...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
What’s keeping Leo Consul busy in Indonesia?
16 hours ago
Like you and me in this quarantine period, Leo Consul is holed up in his cozy place in Central Jakarta, Indonesia, where he...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Book reveals the real Arnold Schwarzenegger
By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
In 2012, when action superstar and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger released his autobiography, Total Recall:...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with