Angel Locsin and Vice Ganda are among the first Kapamilya stars to express gratitude for ABS-CBN's provisional franchise.
Angel Locsin and Vice Ganda via Instagram, screenshots
Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN artists are celebrating after the House Committee of the Whole’s Wednesday afternoon approval of House Bill 6732, which would grant the media network a five-month provisional franchise until October 31 if passed into law.

Read: House committee OKs provisional franchise for ABS-CBN until end of October

Republic Act 7966, the law which granted ABS-CBN a 25-year license to operate, expired last Monday, May 4. A cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission soon followed along with the consequent shutdown of the network’s radio and television stations including ABS-CBN, DZMM, MOR and DZMM Teleradyo.

Kapamilya stars acknowledged that the struggle for the network’s future continues but still recognized the role of mass support in what they consider as a temporary victory.

Here’s what they have to say on the matter.

Angel Locsin

“Thank you Cong. Alan Cayetano and Congress for giving us a fair chance in court without shutting us down. Praying that the outcome will favor the Filipino people and enabling us to help during this crisis,” wrote the outspoken Angel.

Maja Salvador

Sunshine Cruz

Vice Ganda

Anne Curtis

"Maraming Salamat po," Anne posted with heart emojis in ABS-CBN's signature colors.

