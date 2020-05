Coco Martin slams Harry Roque for statement about POGOs, ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Coco Martin disagreed with Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque’s statement that included asking the public not to link Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to ABS-CBN's shutdown.

In his Instagram account, Coco said he couldn’t help but compare POGOs and the TV network's shutdown because of the difference between the employees of the two entities.

“Sabi po ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque naniniwala daw po siya na nananaig pa rin ang demokrasya sa ating bansa at malayo daw na ikumpara ang POGO sa pagpapasarado ng ABS-CBN,” Coco said.

According to Coco, he could not help but condemn POGOs because it seems that the government is prioritizing foreign Chinese POGO workers to have employment in the country over ABS-CBN's Filipino employees.

“Paano po hindi maikukumpara ang POGO sa pagpapasara ng ABS-CBN? Ang pagpapapasok niyo ng POGO dito sa ating bansa ay ang pagbibigay ng trabaho sa madaming dayuhang Chinese. Ang pagpapasarado po ng ABS-CBN ay pagtatanggal ng trabaho sa maraming manggagawang Pilipino,” he added.

The “Ang Probinsyano” star also asked why is the government rushing to open POGOs again. POGOs refer to firms offering online gambling services to markets outside the Philippines.

Martin also questioned why the government allows the Chinese to gamble in the Philippines but recently arrested Filipinos caught gambling in the streets with their neighbors.

“Tama naman ho kayo, magkaiba nga.. kasi ang dayuhang Chinese nabibigyan ng trabaho, samantalang kami pong kapwa niyo Pilipino tinanggalan niyo ng hanapbuhay. Matanong ko lang po bakit minamadali natin ibalik ang Pogo samantalang ang pagsusugal ngayon sa kalye ay pinagbabawal?” he said.

Since the National Telecommunications Commission released a cease and desist order to close ABS-CBN last May 5, Coco began being outspoken on certain issues in behalf of the TV station's 11,000 employees who lost their jobs.