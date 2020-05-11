MOVIES
MUSIC
ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III
The STAR/File
ABS-CBN slams citizenship claims vs Gabby Lopez
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Mr. Gabby Lopez is a Filipino citizen,” TV station ABS-CBN stressed amid claims that its chairman emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III’s ownership of company shares and previous leadership allegedly violated the network’s franchise terms.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, the TV network explained that Lopez “was born to Filipino parents — under the 1935 Constitution that was in effect when he was born — which automatically makes him a Filipino citizen.”

“He did not need to acquire Filipino citizenship because he never lost it nor renounced it,” ABS-CBN said.

The network did not deny that Lopez was also “born in the US and under the US Constitution, he is also a US citizen.”

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Lopez was “a dual citizen long before the Philippines enacted a dual citizenship law” because “he was born in the United States.”

But, according to the statement, “A passport is not the sole proof of citizenship.” 

“When Mr. Lopez asked the Bureau of Immigration to recognize his citizenship, it was for the purpose of getting official recognition of his Filipino citizenship,” said ABS-CBN.

“The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration have both recognized the Philippine citizenship from birth of Mr. Lopez as contained in Identification Certificate No. 0069 dated 1 Oct 2002.”

Last May 5, the network went off-air following the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) cease and desist order after the network’s franchise expired on May 4.

Related: ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order

In a separate statement, the media conglomerate expressed optimism for its franchise renewal.

“We trust that Congress will be able to act on our pending application for a franchise renewal at the soonest possible time. We are thankful for the efforts of both the House and the Senate leaderships to ensure that the network will continue to operate while the bills are being deliberated upon. During this pandemic, our services are needed most,” the network said.

“This is a challenging time for the network.  But we have found strength and inspiration in the many acts of kindness and support shown to us by the public. Thank you for letting us know that we matter to you. In return, we reiterate our commitment to continue to be in your service. Maraming salamat po, mga Kapamilya!”

RELATED: LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My two cents’ worth on the CDO issued against ABS-CBN
By Pat-P Daza | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
I knock and implore on the hearts of every Filipino whom ABS-CBN has touched, served and entertained for the last 65 years to show their love for the network on their social media accounts (FB, IG, Twitter).
Entertainment
fbfb
At home with Mama Korina
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There can be joy in being locked down.
Entertainment
fbfb
What they learned from their moms
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Mother’s Day was officially celebrated yesterday, May 10. But for sons and daughters, every day is Mother’s Day....
Entertainment
fbfb
Kisses gets a car as birthday gift
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
n her birthdays since she joined showbiz in 2016, Kisses Delavin has never made any wish except to pray for not only her happiness...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michael Bublé gifts Pinay caretaker a 'Home'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
The Canadian singer rewarded the lucky Filipina, who stood by his grandfather’s side for eight years, with a picturesque,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Angel Locsin greets ex-boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin took a moment to greet former boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
2 hours ago
#MamaSwift: Neri Naig reacts to being called Taylor Swift lookalike
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig-Miranda is flattered whenever her followers would comment "You look like Taylor...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman reunite in new film 'Love Lockdown'
3 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa have sent the internet abuzz after...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker' to debut on ABS-CBN's iWant
3 hours ago
With contrasting accounts from Imelda, her family’s political rivals, and Martial Law survivors, it offers a gripping...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
The sounds of Mrs. America
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Mrs. America, which is at present showing in the Fox Life channel, is a mini-series that should not be missed.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with