MOVIES
MUSIC
Michael Bublé surprises his grandfather's caretaker Minette with a newly-renovated home that he helped work on with "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.
Property Brothers via Facebook
Michael Bublé gifts Pinay caretaker a 'Home'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Bublé recently honored his grandfather's dying wish to leave his longtime caretaker Minette a home to stay at with her family.

The Canadian singer behind the hit song "Home" rewarded the lucky Filipina, who stood by her grandfather’s side for eight years, with a picturesque, newly-renovated house in Vancouver — and it is everything!

He employed the help of award-winning “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott to jazz up the 1970s house built and once owned by his late grandfather Demetrio as a special present for Minette.

Michael even had a hand in the restoration as seen in the latest episode of HGTV series "Celebrity IOU," a show “where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to individuals who had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears.”

The multi-Grammy-winning artist was initially lost, admitting that he never worked on building or renovation prior to shooting the episode.

"I've never broken stuff before...purposely," Michael confessed, to which one of the Scott twins quipped back that he’s “broken hearts for a living.”

Surely enough, before-and-after pictures of the property’s interiors only underscore how the already beautiful can be magnified into perfection.

Among the features that had the recipient feeling good are gas fireplace inserts, energy-efficient windows and a stylish slat wall that offers privacy by separating the dining room from the rest of the house.

“I came from the Philippines, working as a community health worker, then I got hired by Michael's family to look after grandma and grandpa at the same time,” Minette said on "Celebrity IOU," revealing how she knows Michael as family outside of stardom.

CELEBRITY IOU DREW SCOTT HGTV JONATHAN SCOTT MICHAEL BUBLé PROPERTY BROTHERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown
1 day ago
ABS-CBN announced the multimedia platforms that will carry its shows a day after it signed off following a National Telecommunications...
Entertainment
fbfb
Prince Harry, Meghan mark Archie's first birthday with book reading for COVID-19 benefit
8 hours ago
Archie, son of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marked his first birthday...
Entertainment
fbfb
Inigo Pascual raises Philippine flag in 'Asia Rising Forever'
8 hours ago
Inigo Pascual delivers a funky sound in his latest single, “Should Be Me,” his new song launched under Tarsier...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
ECQ rekindles Ai-Ai’s baking talent
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
While others are tearing apart their two-month-old hair in boredom during the extended ECQ, doing practically nothing more...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Why Westworld is a worthy successor to Game of Thrones
By Raymond de Asis LoL.A. Correspondent | 20 hours ago
The HBO hit sci-fi series, from real-life couple Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and based on the idea originated by bestselling...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Morning reflections with Bernadette and friends
By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
This quarantine season is making a lot of us feel anxious and maybe, a little cranky and down.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ABS-CBN shutdown crosses dangerous line for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 1 day ago
The shutting down of the Philippines' top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation's democracy and sends...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham join Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter At Home'
1 day ago
The latest exciting new addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with