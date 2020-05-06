MOVIES
MUSIC
Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos are seen in the 1982 film "T-Bird at Ako."
ABS-CBN via YouTube, screen grab
'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 7:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine cinema’s leading ladies are now taking supporting roles for media network ABS-CBN, which ceased broadcast operations last night in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease and desist order.

Related: ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses

“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano and “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta have all sided with ABS-CBN against "kontrabidas" that threaten the livelihood of thousands of the network’s employees and countless others who depend on it for information.

House Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Vilma is unfazed and expects the media giant to return.

“HINDI AKO MAGPAPAALAM DAHIL ALAM KONG MAGBABALIK KAYO!!! MABUHAY ABS-CBN (I will not bid farewell since I know you will return!!! Long live, ABS-CBN),” she posted last night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HINDI AKO MAGPAPAALAM DAHIL ALAM KONG MAGBABALIK KAYO!!! MABUHAY ABS-CBN????????????

A post shared by Vilma Santos-Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) on

The “Sister Stella L.” actress personally authored one of the bills seeking to renew the network’s congressional franchise.

Her "T-Bird at Ako" co-star and box office rival Nora expressed solidarity with affected employees of the network that was once her home.

“Bilang nagtrabaho rin sa ABS-CBN ng marami ring taon mula pa sa radyo hanggang sa telebisyon ay nakaramdam ako ng lungkot sa pagsasara nito (As someone who worked at ABS-CBN for many years spanning the radio to the television, I felt the tragedy of its closure),” said Nora, who is currently signed as an artist under rival network GMA.

“Naisip ko ang mga taong maaapektuhan sa pangyayaring ito... Alam kong maraming mga empleyado ng kumpanya na mawawalan ng trabaho at kawawa ang kanilang mga pamilya na umaasa lamang sa network. At sana hindi ito nangyari sa panahong dumadaan tayo sa krisis dulot ng COVID-19.”

(I considered the people who are affected by this incident... I know many employees of the company will lose their jobs and their families who count on the network will suffer. And ideally this shouldn’t have happened while we are going through the COVID-19 crisis.)

Sharon likewise said that the shutdown couldn’t have been more untimely with thousands suddenly financially disadvantaged.

“11,000 people are now afraid that they may lose their jobs and won’t be able to just apply for another job to feed their families because our industry is very small, there are not so many options for us, and given the circumstances, how can they go out and find a source of income to put food on the table using their skill set?”

Maricel, meanwhile, posted a photo of ABS-CBN's tri-color ribbon with the network's slogan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maricel Soriano (@maricel.soriano.official) on

MARICEL SORIANO NORA AUNOR SHARON CUNETA VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin ‘crying non-stop’ after ABS-CBN shutdown 
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
She cries “because she knows 11,000 people lost their jobs.”
Entertainment
fbfb
'Family is love': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars say #NoToABSCBNShutdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities and media personalities had to say.
Entertainment
fbfb
Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Longtime ABS-CBN anchor Noli de Castro signed off the Tuesday evening broadcast of "TV Patrol" by recapping the broadcast...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francisco Martin enters ‘American Idol’ top 10, praised for COVID-19 frontliner mom
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Francisco admitted that apart from the contest, worrying for his mom adds to his anxiety.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
COVID-19 could keep theaters shut for a year, producers warn
By Fiachra Gibbons | 8 hours ago
To reopen, or not to reopen with social distancing? That is the question haunting theatres and cinemas that were shuttered...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe leads star-narrated 'Harry Potter' book streaming for free
10 hours ago
To help children -- and perhaps adults -- cope with confinement measures, Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played the beloved...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
Set to give birth in July within days (or hours!) of each other are Iya Villania middle of the month to her and husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Regine gets a No. 1 Istorya
By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
It has been a while since I last checked the hit lists.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Senator Grace Poe was among the many that felt bad upon learning that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with