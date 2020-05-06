'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine cinema’s leading ladies are now taking supporting roles for media network ABS-CBN, which ceased broadcast operations last night in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease and desist order.

“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano and “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta have all sided with ABS-CBN against "kontrabidas" that threaten the livelihood of thousands of the network’s employees and countless others who depend on it for information.

House Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Vilma is unfazed and expects the media giant to return.

“HINDI AKO MAGPAPAALAM DAHIL ALAM KONG MAGBABALIK KAYO!!! MABUHAY ABS-CBN (I will not bid farewell since I know you will return!!! Long live, ABS-CBN),” she posted last night.

The “Sister Stella L.” actress personally authored one of the bills seeking to renew the network’s congressional franchise.

Her "T-Bird at Ako" co-star and box office rival Nora expressed solidarity with affected employees of the network that was once her home.

“Bilang nagtrabaho rin sa ABS-CBN ng marami ring taon mula pa sa radyo hanggang sa telebisyon ay nakaramdam ako ng lungkot sa pagsasara nito (As someone who worked at ABS-CBN for many years spanning the radio to the television, I felt the tragedy of its closure),” said Nora, who is currently signed as an artist under rival network GMA.

“Naisip ko ang mga taong maaapektuhan sa pangyayaring ito... Alam kong maraming mga empleyado ng kumpanya na mawawalan ng trabaho at kawawa ang kanilang mga pamilya na umaasa lamang sa network. At sana hindi ito nangyari sa panahong dumadaan tayo sa krisis dulot ng COVID-19.”

(I considered the people who are affected by this incident... I know many employees of the company will lose their jobs and their families who count on the network will suffer. And ideally this shouldn’t have happened while we are going through the COVID-19 crisis.)

Sharon likewise said that the shutdown couldn’t have been more untimely with thousands suddenly financially disadvantaged.

“11,000 people are now afraid that they may lose their jobs and won’t be able to just apply for another job to feed their families because our industry is very small, there are not so many options for us, and given the circumstances, how can they go out and find a source of income to put food on the table using their skill set?”

It is heartbreaking to hear that our company, received a cease and desist order from NTC in the middle of this worldwide crisis.

11,000 people are now afraid that they may lose their jobs and won’t be able to just apply for another job pic.twitter.com/weZYsyIh5X — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) May 6, 2020

million people tune in to ABS-CBN every day to get updated with the latest news and to be entertained wherever they may be.

We bring the Philippines into their homes.

We even encourage them to practice Bayanihan in these trying times.

The Philippines will never be the same — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) May 6, 2020

job to hold on to and a family, ABS-CBN,

to run to.

We heal as one. Let us heal as one.

Let us hope and pray for a better tomorrow.????????#istandwithabscbn?????????? — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) May 6, 2020

Maricel, meanwhile, posted a photo of ABS-CBN's tri-color ribbon with the network's slogan.