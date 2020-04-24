MOVIES
WATCH: Lee Min-ho, 'King: Eternal Monarch' cast greet Pinoy fans
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — "The King: Eternal Monarch," a romantic fantasy drama starring Lee Min-ho, premiered on Netflix last April 17.

The romantic fantasy drama series revolves around the relationships of people from two parallel universes. King Lee Gon seeks to seal the gateway between dimensions, while Jung Tae-eul, a police inspector, simply wants to protect other’s lives and their loves. 

"The King: Eternal Monarch" is written by Kim Eun-suk ("Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Mr. Sunshine," "Descendants of the Sun"), and directed by Baek Sang-hoon ("Secret," "Who Are You: School 2015" and "Descendants of the Sun") and Jeong Jee-hyun ("Search: WWW").

