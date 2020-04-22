MOVIES
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR/File
Tom Rodriguez shares sketching talent to benefit workers displaced by Luzon lockdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is part of a fundraising drive for the benefit of drivers, street vendors and construction workers.

In his Instagram account, the actor posted a portrait of his girlfriend Carla Abellana as part of the "Guhit Pantawid: Portraits for a Cause" program.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GUHIT PANTAWID: Portraits for a Cause For the benefit of Drivers, Street Vendors and Construction Workers We're back for Batch 2 with our new volunteer artists: Tom Rodriguez of GMA 7 and Gab Garcia of Fluffi Comics! Get your #GuhitPantawid in 3 easy steps: 1. Donate a min. of P500 to your beneficiary of choice through the ff Facebook Groups: SuperTsuper for Drivers https://www.facebook.com/groups/supertsuper/ #PasokMgaSuki for Street Vendors https://www.facebook.com/groups/PasokMgaSuki2020/ Tulong sa Construction Worker for Construction Workers https://www.facebook.com/groups/3227742553916706 Pls note that we won’t handle your money! We want it to go straight to those in need so they can use it ASAP. You may spread out your donation to multiple beneficiaries. 2. Fill up this Google Form: bit.ly/guhitpantawid to claim your portrait. Pls have your Donation Slip/s and Portrait Reference Photos ready! Rate is P500/head, max of 2 heads per portrait. (Yes, pets count as heads!) 3. Pls stay safe at home while waiting for your #GuhitPantawid portrait. We'll get back to you as soon as we can! Batch 2 will be accepting requests until APRIL 17, 2020 only. For questions, please message Frances www.facebook.com/veryfrances www.instagram.com/veryfrances Thank you for your big big heart! - Team Guhit Pantawid

A post shared by Tom Rodriguez (@akosimangtomas) on

“GUHIT PANTAWID: Portraits for a Cause. For the benefit of Drivers, Street Vendors and Construction Workers. We're back for Batch 2 with our new volunteer artists: Tom Rodriguez of GMA 7 and Gab Garcia of Fluffi Comics!” the post read.

Fans of the actor can get a personalized portrait from Tom when they donate a minimum of P500 to any cause-oriented Facebook group helping displaced workers. These pages include SuperTsuper, #PasokMgaSuki and Tulong sa mga Construction Workers.

The initiative was the brainchild of artists Mylo de Borja and Frances Cabatuando. Frances announced last on April 11 on Facebook that the fundraising effort gathered P44,500 in three days.

Meanwhile, Tom will join veteran actor Ricky Davao in an interpretation of a scene from the classic Nora Aunor film "Himala."

Related: John Lloyd Cruz, Piolo Pascual join forces for 'Himala' script reading

Viewers can watch the scene on the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Facebook page for "Gabi Ng Himala: Mga Awit at Kwento."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Repost from @abscbnfilmrestoration • Watch the interpretation of Ricky Davao and Tom Rodriguez of a scene from Himala! Join us online, live on the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Facebook page for GABI NG HIMALA: MGA AWIT AT KWENTO to watch live musical performances, script-reading sessions, and online discussions presented to you by Lockdown Cinema Club, Ricky Lee Scriptwriting Workshop, and Sagip Pelikula. GABI NG HIMALA Mga Awit at Kwento April 21 | Tuesday | 8pm You can share a miracle by donating through link in bio. #SagipPelikula #LockdownCinemaClub #RickyLeeFilmScriptwritingWorkshop #ABSCBNFilmRestoration #GabiNgHimala #RickyDavao #TomRodriguez @akosimangtomas

A post shared by Tom Rodriguez (@akosimangtomas) on

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUA­RANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TOM RODRIGUEZ
