Tom Rodriguez shares sketching talent to benefit workers displaced by Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is part of a fundraising drive for the benefit of drivers, street vendors and construction workers.

In his Instagram account, the actor posted a portrait of his girlfriend Carla Abellana as part of the "Guhit Pantawid: Portraits for a Cause" program.

“GUHIT PANTAWID: Portraits for a Cause. For the benefit of Drivers, Street Vendors and Construction Workers. We're back for Batch 2 with our new volunteer artists: Tom Rodriguez of GMA 7 and Gab Garcia of Fluffi Comics!” the post read.

Fans of the actor can get a personalized portrait from Tom when they donate a minimum of P500 to any cause-oriented Facebook group helping displaced workers. These pages include SuperTsuper, #PasokMgaSuki and Tulong sa mga Construction Workers.

The initiative was the brainchild of artists Mylo de Borja and Frances Cabatuando. Frances announced last on April 11 on Facebook that the fundraising effort gathered P44,500 in three days.

Meanwhile, Tom will join veteran actor Ricky Davao in an interpretation of a scene from the classic Nora Aunor film "Himala."

Related: John Lloyd Cruz, Piolo Pascual join forces for 'Himala' script reading

Viewers can watch the scene on the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Facebook page for "Gabi Ng Himala: Mga Awit at Kwento."