John Lloyd Cruz, Piolo Pascual join forces for 'Himala' script reading

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and John Lloyd Cruz will reunite together in a live script reading session of the classic 1982 movie "Himala" on April 21.

The project is an initiative of ABS-CBN Restoration Group of Leo Katigbak and Lockdown Cinema with Alem Ang.

The main actresses who will play Elsa and Nemia were not named as the producer still awaits for the actresses' approval.

The movie's original actress, Nora Aunor, as well as its writer, Ricky Lee, and producer Charo Santos-Concio, are expected to take part in the project.

Piolo and John Lloyd starred in a Lav Diaz eight-hour film “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis” in 2016.

Last year, Piolo and John Lloyd joined Bea Alonzo in endorsing a local shawarma brand.