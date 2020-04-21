MOVIES
Bea at the red carpet of International Film Festival Macao, where she recently received an award together with other Asian stars.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker, the "Queen of Self-Control."

This was after the "A Second Chance" actress said in a "Magandang Buhay" interview last Friday that she has not reached the point of reaching out to a former boyfriend during the ongoing enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"'Yung mga tao na tinatawagan ang ex nila kasi lockdown, huwag naman," Bea said.

"Hindi pa ako umaabot doon. Busy pa naman ako ngayon. Okay pa naman ako. Marami naman akong time," she added.

Bea was involved in a controversy last year with former boyfriend Gerald Anderson who allegedly “ghosted” her.

The actress’ statement earned her the title “Queen of Self-Control” by a Twitter user.

The tweet has now over 30,000 likes and 2,000 shares.

“Samedt cyst!!” commented by a Twitter user.  

“AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA. I deserve this award,” commented by another.   

