Bea Alonzo to leave behind 'disrespectful,' 'feeling guwapo' ex

MANILA, Philippines — “Unbreakable” star Bea Alonzo said she is ready to lay the ghost of her past to rest.

“I’m so over it, baka mag feeling-guwapo pa ‘yung ex ko,” Bea told Esquire, without name-dropping.

(I’m so over it, my ex might feel like he’s some sort of heartthrob.)

Since mid-last year, the Kapamilya actress has been reeling from her widely-covered “ghosting” breakup with Gerald Anderson, who has also dated other iconic female celebrities like Sarah Geronomo, Maja Salvador and Kim Chiu.

“Leaving somebody without saying goodbye is such an asshole thing to do. I’m sorry but I can’t think of a perfect word for it—it’s so disrespectful,” Bea said.

In late July 2018, the actress finally disclosed how her relationship ended on a cliffhanger amid Gerald's cheating rumors with Julia Barretto.

"To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me," Bea was quoted as saying in a tweet by ABS-CBN News.

Since then, the actress had to find closure on her own, candid about how she has been healing since that dark moment and revealed her honest feelings toward the treatment she got.

Bea told Esquire that she has since been working on herself, realizing how liberated she was after being freed unceremoniously from her relationship.

“I didn’t know that the one thing that could kill me could actually bring me back to life... I’ve never felt so alive,” Bea confessed.

“I’m rediscovering myself right now—that’s actually what I’m excited about. I’ve always been in a relationship, that’s the thing, [so] it’s very liberating that, right now, I’m setting my goals just for me. I don’t have to think of another person; right now, all I want is to do a lot of movies and see if they can compete outside the country.”

True to her word, the actress has wasted no time on a thing of the past, gracing the covers of two magazines in the very first week of the decade.