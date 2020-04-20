Ping Medina to answer Baron Geisler’s rape accusation after consulting lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Ping Medina refused to comment on fellow actor Baron Geisler’s rape accusation against him.

According to an ABS-CBN “TV Patrol” report, Ping said he will give a statement after consulting his lawyer.

“Hi MJ. Our country has bigger problems that this atm. I will give a statement after conferring with my lawyers. Thank you," Ping said in a text message to ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe.

Baron revealed last week that Ping allegedly raped his former girlfriend, which is why he peed on him while taping a movie in 2016.

“True. My ex was raped by him and his friend,” Baron wrote.

“Reason y i peed,” he added in another tweet.

Baron was replying to a tweet of a Twitter user accusing Ping of sexual harassment.

Ping was trending on Twitter last week because some Twitter users accused him of sexually harassing them.