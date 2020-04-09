LIST: Inspiring movies to marathon for #HolyWeek2020

MANILA, Philippines — Since Holy Week coincides with the extension of the enhance community quarantine in Luzon, Philstar.com lists down inspiring movies for self reflection this Lenten period.

'Kaibigan' (2019)

In an age rocked by drugs and a culture in danger of folding to influences, rival high school basketball players clash on and off basketball court because of different lifestyles and values. A tragic event transforms their rivalry into a bond as they discover the meaning of friendship, faith and the redemption that follows.

'Unbroken' (2014)

This survival movie directed by Angelina Jolie tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, a US Olympic track record holder, who pulls himself through a plane crash during World War II, only to be left at the mercy of nature and eventually caged up as a prisoner of war.

'First They Killed My Father' (2017)

Loung Ung is five years old when the Khmer Rouge assumes power over Cambodia in 1975. They soon begin a four-year reign of terror and genocide in which nearly two million Cambodians die. Forced from her family's home in Phnom Penh, Ung is trained as a child soldier while her six siblings are sent to labor camps.

'Life Is Beautiful' (1997)

A Jewish father and his family are surrounded by Nazi death camps. Living in a hostile environment, he uses humor to shield his young son from the grim realities of war.

'Breakthrough' (2019)

Tragedy strikes when Joyce Smith's adopted son, John, falls through the ice on a frozen lake in Missouri. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, rescuers bring John back to the surface and rush him to the nearest hospital. While doctors fear the worst, the 14-year-old boy continues to fight for his life as Joyce, her husband and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. This faith-based movie has basketball superstar Stephen Curry as executive producer.

'Harriet' (2019)

From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told in this movie that fetched an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Best Actress nomination for its lead star, Cynthia Erivo.

'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind' (2019)

This is the true story of a 13-year-old African boy who was thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. He sneaks into the library and learns how to build a windmill to save his village from a famine.

'Milada' (2017)

The life story of Milada Horáková, an outspoken politician in Czechoslovakia who was active in the resistance during the Nazi occupation.

'The Giant' (2017)

In 1843, crippled Martin returns from war to his Basque hometown and finds his brother has grown into a giant, which they turn into a circus act. This is based on a true story.

'Clarita' (2019)

Based on historical records, this movie tells the story of a young Filipino woman who is held against her will when police suspect she has been possessed by a demon. This horror movie starring Jodi Sta. Maria shows priests' struggle for spirituality until they meet redemption in the end.

'Braveheart' (1995)

William Wallace, a Scottish rebel, along with his clan, sets out to battle King Edward I of England, who killed his bride a day after their marriage.

'Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer' (2018)

The story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, whose dangerous and unethical practices in his abortion clinic led to his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges, resulting in a life sentence in prison.

'127 Hours' (2010)

Aron Ralston, a mountain climber, is on a hiking adventure in Utah when he gets trapped in a canyon. Soon, he takes desperate measures to survive and struggles for 127 hours before he is rescued.

'The Count of Monte Cristo' (2002)

Based on Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure novel of the same title, this movie tells the story of Dantes, a sailor is falsely accused of treason by his best friend Fernand, who wants Dantes' girlfriend Mercedes for himself. Dantes is imprisoned on the island prison of Chateau d'If for 13 years with a priest. Apart from hope, this movie is a story of love and redemption.

'Unplanned' (2019)

Abby Johnson becomes the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, then a life-changing experience turns her into an anti-abortion activist.

'Iron Lady' (2011)

An elderly Margaret Thatcher talks to the imagined presence of her recently deceased husband as she struggles to come to terms with his death while scenes from her past life, from girlhood to British prime minister, intervene.

'There Be Dragons' (2011)

An investigative journalist (Dougray Scott) unearths secrets about his father's (Wes Bentley) ties to the controversial founder (Charlie Cox) of Opus Dei.

'Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism' (2015)

The papacy of St. John Paul II left an indelible mark on the American continent. Driven by his singular conviction of a “United American Continent “under the patronage of Our Lady of Guadalupe, his papal travels from Argentina to Alaska generated massive crowds, shaped an entire generation, and ultimately changed the course of history.

'The Mission' (1986)

Eighteenth-century Spanish Jesuits try to protect a remote South American Indian tribe in danger of falling under the rule of pro-slavery Portugal.

'The Case For Christ' (2017)

In 1980, Lee Strobel's (Mike Vogel) award-winning, investigative reporting earns him a promotion to legal editor at the Chicago Tribune. Things at home aren't going nearly as well. His wife Leslie's (Erika Christensen) newfound faith in Christ compels Lee to utilize his journalistic and legal training to try and disprove the claims of Christianity, pitting his resolute atheism against her growing faith.

'Cristiada / For Greater Glory' (2012)

In late 1920s Mexico, retired Gen. Gorostieta (Andy Garcia) and his wife (Eva Longoria) watch their country degenerate into violent civil war when the government enacts a series of anti-clerical laws. Gorostieta is at first hesitant to join the rebels, known as Cristeros, until he begins to see the cost of religious persecution on his countrymen. Though the odds are against him, the general nevertheless transforms a ragtag band of rebels into a formidable fighting force.

'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

The true story of private first class Desmond Doss, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to bear arms during World War II on religious grounds. Doss was drafted and ostracized by fellow soldiers for his pacifist stance but went on to earn respect and adoration for his bravery, selflessness and compassion after he risked his life -- without firing a shot -- to save 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa.

'Crescendo' (2014)

Inspired by the story of pop star Justin Bieber’s mom, who bore Justin at the age of 17, the short film "Crescendo" tells the true story of what the mother of musical virtuoso Ludwig van Beethoven had to go through, including poverty and an abusive husband, before being rewarded with an exceptionally talented son.

'Miss Granny' (2018)

An elderly woman finds a second chance at youth after a visit to a mysterious photo studio. This Korean drama had a Filipino adaptation starring Sarah Geronimo.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Andy Dufresne, a successful banker, is arrested for the murders of his wife and her lover, and is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Shawshank prison. He becomes the most unconventional prisoner.

'Miracle in Cell No. 7' (2013)

Inmates in a Korean prison join forces to protect a comrade and his young daughter until they finally meet redemption.

'Joy' (2015)

Despite facing hardship, a divorced mother of two, Joy Mangano, rises against all odds and sets up a successful business empire.