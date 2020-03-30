MOVIES
MUSIC
Iza Calzado
Pang-Masa/File
Iza Calzado to be released from hospital after retesting negative for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado is set to be released from hospital after a new test result shows that she no longer has the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Noel Ferrer, Iza’s manager, posted the good news on his Instagram account, saying Iza can go home tomorrow.

"Dear Family and Friends, It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics!” Noel wrote.

“Moreover, the good news is - Iza’s retest results came back and she is now negative for CoVid,” Noel added.

Iza’s manager thanked everyone for the prayers. He also thanked frontliners who risked their lives to serve patients like Iza.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, love and support especially the doctors, nurses and all the health workers who continuously risk their lives to serve us all at this time,” Noel said.

“Let us continue to pray as Iza continues to heal and support others who are battling with the virus. Indeed, we pray and heal as one. To God Be The Glory,” he added.

Iza is reportedly second Filipino celebrity to have been infected with COVID-19 after veteran actor Christopher de Leon.

Versatile actor Menggie Cobarrubias recently succumbed to pneumonia prior to the release of his COVID-19 results.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Iza Calzado tests positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breathe now without...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Be grateful today and always
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Who knew that going to the supermarket could be like a challenge in the Amazing Race?
Entertainment
fbfb
‘COVID you are just contravida Ang DIOS CO VIDA!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Nung quarantine sa ikatlong araw pa lang nya, Waring hati na ang isip ko sa dalawa — Ang isa’y patuloy pa rin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sing along with Jamie Rivera
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
It’s a relevant song in these uncertain times, echoing the first stanza of the English original that goes: Lord, heal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Write About Love wins in Osaka filmfest
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 19 hours ago
Write About Love, written and directed by Crisanto Aquino , won the ABC TV Award at the 15th Osaka Asian Film Festival in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Remembering Kenny Rogers
By Baby A. Gil | March 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Long before the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber were exhibiting marketing acumen, there was Kenny Rogers.
19 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The durable Jose Mari Chan
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Can you spell “durability” with 12 letters? Easy does it: Jose Mari Chan.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Botong Francisco’s Stations of the Cross
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
In a small church inside the Don Bosco school in Mandaluyong City hang the 14 Stations of the Cross by Carlos ‘Botong’...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
‘Live chatting’ with Jared Leto
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
I was taking a break from watching the dire reports about COVID-19 and surfing the Net Wednesday night (March 25) when I chanced...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with