Iza Calzado to be released from hospital after retesting negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado is set to be released from hospital after a new test result shows that she no longer has the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Noel Ferrer, Iza’s manager, posted the good news on his Instagram account, saying Iza can go home tomorrow.

"Dear Family and Friends, It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics!” Noel wrote.

“Moreover, the good news is - Iza’s retest results came back and she is now negative for CoVid,” Noel added.

Iza’s manager thanked everyone for the prayers. He also thanked frontliners who risked their lives to serve patients like Iza.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, love and support especially the doctors, nurses and all the health workers who continuously risk their lives to serve us all at this time,” Noel said.

“Let us continue to pray as Iza continues to heal and support others who are battling with the virus. Indeed, we pray and heal as one. To God Be The Glory,” he added.

Iza is reportedly second Filipino celebrity to have been infected with COVID-19 after veteran actor Christopher de Leon.

Versatile actor Menggie Cobarrubias recently succumbed to pneumonia prior to the release of his COVID-19 results.