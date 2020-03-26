MOVIES
Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
Sarah Geronimo 'hacks' Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram for sweet birthday post
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo on Thursday afternoon greeted her husband and today's birthday celebrant Matteo Guidicelli by using his Instagram account and posting a sweet message paired with his childhood throwback picture.

“Happy Birthday to my loving and caring husband!! Kamukha mo si Lucho dito (You look like Lucho here)!! Hehe,” the Pop Princess posted, referring to the son of their close friends and fellow celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo. 


“I love you mahal ko (my sweetheart),” she told Matteo, who turned 30 today.

The longtime couple of around six years, first confirming their relationship in June 2014, have been happily married for a month.

Related: Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo

ASHMATT JUDY ANN SANTOS MATTEO GUIDICELLI RYAN AGONCILLO SARAH GERONIMO
