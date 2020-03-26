Sarah Geronimo 'hacks' Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram for sweet birthday post

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo on Thursday afternoon greeted her husband and today's birthday celebrant Matteo Guidicelli by using his Instagram account and posting a sweet message paired with his childhood throwback picture.

“Happy Birthday to my loving and caring husband!! Kamukha mo si Lucho dito (You look like Lucho here)!! Hehe,” the Pop Princess posted, referring to the son of their close friends and fellow celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo.



“I love you mahal ko (my sweetheart),” she told Matteo, who turned 30 today.

The longtime couple of around six years, first confirming their relationship in June 2014, have been happily married for a month.

