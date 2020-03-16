WATCH: SB19 share experience performing in empty studio due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boyband Sound Break 19 or popularly known as SB19 described how it felt performing in noontime show “It’s Showtime” with an empty studio.

During their recent press conference for their postponed concert "Give In to SB19" presented by Dunkin' Donuts, the group said having very few watchers is not new to them.

“Meron naman pong audience pero iilan lang po. Pero 'yung grupo namin, sanay po jan kasi jan po kami nagsimula eh. Kahit pito, talto, bente o kahit isa lang po ang nanonood sa amin, parehas lang po 'yung ginagawa naming performance,” said the group's leader, main rapper and lead vocalist and dancer John Paulo "Sejun" Nase.

“May promise kami sa isat-isa na everytime na tumutungtong sa stage hindi pwede 'yung petiks petiks lang or pa-easy easy lang. 'Yun po, parang binibigay namin po 'yung best namin kasi sayang naman po yung opportunity,” he added.

According to him, although the studio was empty because of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), they know that people in their homes are watching their performances, so they gave their best.

“At saka po maraming nanonood sa TV. Kung wala pong nanonood sa studio, mas nasa bahay po sila nanonood dahil sa COVID-19. Mas kailangan pa namin pag-igihan kasi lahat po ng tao nakatutok sa show na 'yon so talagang extra effort po,” he said.

Lead rapper, dancer and vocalist Josh Cullen Santos explained that performing in an empty studio is nothing more like practicing since they always give their 100 percent even during rehearsals.

“Para lang po kaming nagpractice sa studio pero binigay namin 'yung 100 percent namin, which is sanay naman po kami kasi po hindi naman maganda 'yung magiging performance namin outside kung hindi namin ibibigay 'yung best namin during practice, so parang sanay na po kami na kahit walang tao, kami lang ang nanonood, lagi po namin binibigay 'yung best namin,” he assured their A'TIN fans.

It can be recalled that SB19 canceled their supposed March 19 Araneta Coliseum concert and "It's Showtime" temporarily banned live studio viewers due to COVID-19 pandemic. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

