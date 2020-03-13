MOVIES
Theatrical release posters for 'Resident Evil' and 'Contagion'
Screen Gems; Warner Bros.
8 movies linked to COVID-19 pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — With classes suspended and the entire Metro Manila on quarantine due to new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as the health department said, it is better to stay home to be safe from the pandemic.

For those in the loookout for films to include in their movie marathons, the following are some of the flicks Internet users have associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"12 Monkeys"

This 1995 American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Terry Gilliam stars Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt. James Cole (Willis), being imprisoned in the 2030s, was recruited for a mission that will send him back to the 1990s. His goal is to gather information about a plague that's about to exterminate the vast majority of the world's population.

"Resident Evil"

Based on a popular video game, the movie stars Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez as the leaders of a commando team who must break into the hive, a vast underground genetics laboratory operated by the powerful Umbrella Corporation. There, a deadly virus has been unleashed, killing the lab's personnel and resurrecting them as the zombies. The team has just three hours to shut down the lab's supercomputer and close the facility before the virus threatens to overrun the Earth.

On the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak in January, it can be recalled that some Twitter users likened the logo of the Chinese laboratory believed to be the virus' origin to that of the fictional Umbrella Corporation.

 

"28 Days Later"

A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the "Rage" virus from a medical research lab. When London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety.

"Black Death"

The movie is set during the time of the Bubonic Plague in 14th-century England. Young monk Osmund (Eddie Redmayne) is recruited by the knight Ulric (Sean Bean) to lead a group of soldiers through the marshes into a mysterious village, where rumors are spreading that a necromancer is raising plague victims from the dead. Osmund agrees, but he has an ulterior motive -- to find Averill (Kimberley Nixon), a young woman who has gone missing. Along the way, the group encounters unimagined darkness.

"World War Z"

When former UN investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it is no ordinary traffic jam. His suspicions are confirmed when the city erupts into chaos with zombies all over the place. A lethal virus, spread through a single bite, is turning healthy people into something vicious, unthinking and feral. As the pandemic threatens to consume humanity, Gerry leads a worldwide search to find the source of the infection and its cure.

"I Am Legend"

Will Smith plays a brilliant scientist and a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty zombies. He wanders alone through New York City, calling out for other possible survivors, and works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood.

"Contagion"

When Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels to jet lag. But two days later, Beth is dead, and doctors tell her shocked husband (Matt Damon) that they have no idea what killed her. Soon, many others start to exhibit the same symptoms, and a global pandemic explodes. Doctors try to contain the lethal microbe, but society begins to collapse as a journalist (Jude Law) fans the flames of paranoia.

"Flu" 

This 2013 South Korean disaster film was written and directed by Kim Sung-su. It is about an outbreak of a deadly strain of H5N1 that kills its victims within 36 hours, throwing the district of Bundang in Seongnam, which has a population of nearly half a million people, into chaos. It stars Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae.

