Scene from the Korean romantic drama series "Crash Landing on You."
Netflix/Released
'CLOY' all you can: Netflix announces P149 plan
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Netflix is excited to announce the launch of a new mobile plan for the Philippines.

At P149 per month, members will be able to enjoy all the films and shows on Netflix —  uninterrupted and without ads — on one smartphone or tablet at a time. This plan is in addition to the existing Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. 

Filipinos are passionate entertainment fans who love stories from many different genres and countries around the world - "To All The Boys," "Crash Landing On You," "The Witcher," "Stranger Things," "Kingdom," "Money Heist" and more. This new plan brings together two things that Filipinos love — entertainment and mobile devices — Filipinos spend an average of 3.3 hours a day watching online content on their mobile phones, which reflects that the Philippines is truly a mobile-first country.

"We’re enthusiastic to introduce the mobile plan in the Philippines to make it even easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. At home or on the go, now more people can watch all the shows and movies Netflix has to offer, wherever and whenever they want,” said Patrick Flemming, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix.

To sign up for the Mobile plan:   

1.    Download the Netflix app or visit www.netflix.com
2.    Select the Mobile plan for P149/month 
3.    Add account details and get started

Prices have also been adjusted for the three existing plans, so the current options are:

?    Mobile - P149/month (new plan)
?    Basic - P369/month
?    Standard - P459/month 
?    Premium - P549/month 

Netflix continues to improve the mobile experience with features including:
?    Smart Downloads: Downloads the next episode over Wi-Fi, and deletes the one you’ve seen.
?    Mobile previews: Watch previews in vertical video format.
?    Share the joy of Netflix: On Instagram Stories, Twitter, Whatsapp,  Messenger, and more by using the ‘Share’ button on the Netflix app.
?    Data saver: Lets you stream upto 6.5 hours of Netflix on just 1GB of data.
?    Android lite UI: Automatically loads Netflix faster on entry-level smartphones. 

You can pay for Netflix using credit and debit cards, via direct carrier billing with your existing network provider (Globe, PLDT, SkyCable), or with cash using a Netflix prepaid code. 

Netflix claims to be the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

