MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Filipino actor Daniel Padilla; 'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin
ABS-CBN/Released; 'Crash Landing On You'/tvN, screenshot
Charo Santos compares Daniel Padilla to 'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio was all praises for Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla, saying she hopes Daniel evolves to become like that of Korean actor Hyun Bin. 

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Charo said what makes Daniel a good actor is doing his homework and having the instinct of an actor. 

“Magaling. He has the instincts of an actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga siya. Feeling ko si Yoon Se-ri ako,” Charo quipped.

“Nagkita nga kami nung Friday. Nag-dub kami. Sabi ko I hope you evolve into a Hyun Bin. Pero sabi ko, ‘Bata ka pa naman, you’re allowed to have your adventure.’ But if he matures… you see naman how he takes care of Kathryn,” she added.

Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin are the lead stars of the South Korean series "Crash Landing on You."

Charo and Daniel are co-stars in the upcoming movie "Whether the Weather is Fine." 

"Abangan natin iyan. I think they have plans of submitting it to some festivals. I don’t know when it will be shown here," Charo said.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the movie is about the aftermath of the typhoon Yolanda that hit the country in November 2013.

Meanwhile, Daniel's girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo, has began building her dream house. 

In her Instagram account, the 23-year-old actress posted photos of the groundbreaking ceremony of her home with her family and Daniel. 

"March 9, 2020. Day 1. Groundbreaking of our new home," Kathryn wrote.

"The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!" she added. 

Celebrities such as Gabbi Garcia, Ria Atayde, Maja Salvador, Juan Miguel Severo, Angel Locsin, Loisa Andalio, Megan Young and Zsazsa Padilla, to name a few, congratulated the blockbuster queen for her new accomplishment. 

Kathryn and Daniel are set to reunite onscreen with their upcoming teleserye "Tanging Mahal" and a movie. 

CHARO SANTOS-CONCIO CRASH LANDING ON YOU DANIEL PADILLA KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sam Worthington to shoot new movie in Philippines
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Worthington has a soft spot for the Philippines because he appeared in the 2005 war film The Great Raid, which was about the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Richard Juan defends Kim Chiu over 'staged' ambush allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Richard Juan has defended his "Love Thy Woman" co-star Kim Chiu on allegations that the recent ambush on Kim's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda retires 'Gandang Gabi Vice' to give way to new show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Gandang Gabi Vice," a talk show hosted by TV host and comedian Vice Ganda, has officially signed off after almost a decade...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza retaliates after 'drawing' remark vs Kim Chiu sparks controversy
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Jay Sonza has triggered a wave of online backlash after claiming on social media that the ambush against Kapamilya actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bamboo breaks silence on rumored Rivermaya reunion
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Bamboo shut down the possiblity of having a reunion with his former band Rivermaya. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli denies Italy wedding rumors amid COVID-19 fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and wife Sarah Geronimo are set to wed in Italy late this mo...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Bamboo's manager slams fake news about rock star's death
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon and Kapamilya singer Bamboo Mañalac was again a victim of fake news as...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Disney taps Moira Dela Torre to sing 'Mulan' theme song
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre was tapped to sing the theme song of the upcoming Disney movie "Mulan."
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Coachella postponed until October over coronavirus fears
4 hours ago
"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Winners in Portugal film festival
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 13 hours ago
Derick Cabrido won the Best Director for Clarita and Cristine Reyes Best Actress for Untrue at the 40th Fantasporto International...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with