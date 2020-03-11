Charo Santos compares Daniel Padilla to 'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio was all praises for Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla, saying she hopes Daniel evolves to become like that of Korean actor Hyun Bin.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Charo said what makes Daniel a good actor is doing his homework and having the instinct of an actor.

“Magaling. He has the instincts of an actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga siya. Feeling ko si Yoon Se-ri ako,” Charo quipped.

“Nagkita nga kami nung Friday. Nag-dub kami. Sabi ko I hope you evolve into a Hyun Bin. Pero sabi ko, ‘Bata ka pa naman, you’re allowed to have your adventure.’ But if he matures… you see naman how he takes care of Kathryn,” she added.

Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin are the lead stars of the South Korean series "Crash Landing on You."

Charo and Daniel are co-stars in the upcoming movie "Whether the Weather is Fine."

"Abangan natin iyan. I think they have plans of submitting it to some festivals. I don’t know when it will be shown here," Charo said.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the movie is about the aftermath of the typhoon Yolanda that hit the country in November 2013.

Meanwhile, Daniel's girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo, has began building her dream house.

In her Instagram account, the 23-year-old actress posted photos of the groundbreaking ceremony of her home with her family and Daniel.

"March 9, 2020. Day 1. Groundbreaking of our new home," Kathryn wrote.

"The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!" she added.

Celebrities such as Gabbi Garcia, Ria Atayde, Maja Salvador, Juan Miguel Severo, Angel Locsin, Loisa Andalio, Megan Young and Zsazsa Padilla, to name a few, congratulated the blockbuster queen for her new accomplishment.

Kathryn and Daniel are set to reunite onscreen with their upcoming teleserye "Tanging Mahal" and a movie.