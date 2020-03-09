International Women's Month: Celebrities, artists share inspiring quotes

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for inspiration this International Women's Month?

Rustan's recently celebrated International Women's Month by inviting celebrity stylist Liz Uy, TV host Bianca Gonzalez, author Rissa Mananquil-Trillo and broadcaster Karen Davila to speak about different issues surrounding women. Meanwhile, feminine wash brand PH Care also marked International Women's Month with artist Soleil Ignacio and photographer Sara Black. Philstar.com lists down different quotable quotes from these talks.

On starting their day

“Some interviews can get very negative, and some can go not the way you expect it to go, then you get bashed after extremely on Facebook. So my mantra for the day is always wear God’s armour before I start the show.” — Davila

“If I have to be up at a certain time, I wake up an hour before so I can enjoy a cup of coffee without being rushed.” — Gonzalez

“You have to set aside that moment in the morning that’s for yourself. Your time to yourself should be as equally important as a business meeting.” — Mananquil-Trillo

“Chill lang ako kasi I feel like if I panic, work will not get done.” — Uy

On women's empowerment

"There is nothing wrong in being a Maria Clara if that's really who you are. Nagkakaroon lang ng something wrong if people are expecting you to be that girl." — Ignacio

"You don't need to be slave on the conditions that surrounds you. You just need to live the kind of life that you want." — Black

"We are not mad at men. Men are amazing. They also have that strengths. It's really about collaborative mindset. The masculine supports the feminine and the feminine supports the masculine." — Black

On fashion

"If you don't feel comfortable, even if it's a designer's outfit or ukay-ukay, ultimately you're not in your best. You have to be comfortable." — Mananquil-Trillo

“I feel it’s important to stick with colors that are classic, colors that fit you, and styles that are timeless.” — Davila

“If you feel empowered, then wear it.” — Uy

"I think when I want to feel powerful, suits talaga. But when I want to feel confident, I wear red." — Gonzalez

On burnout and friendship

“You have to choose what’s important." — Uy

“I’m a strong believer in keeping old, simple friends because you need people to keep you grounded. Kailangan may nagsasabi sa iyo ng totoo.” — Davila

“It’s more about making sure you pace yourself so you can reach the end of the day successfully.” — Gonzalez

"I’ve come to realize that perfectionism can really burn you out. So don’t be afraid to say no. The ability to say no is very powerful because you’re saying no for something better — your friends, your family, or yourself." — Mananquil-Trillo

“When you feel burnt out, you lose that spark to continue in your job. You have to guard against that. You have to find moments and pockets that inspire you. It could be a dog in the house, it could be moments with a baby.” — Davila

On problems

"Don’t even think that you can’t do it. That’s not part of the vocabulary. I grew up [being told] that failure is not an option in life. In other words, you may fail doing some projects but overall in the long run, I never considered that I will fail in life. And I feel it starts with that." — Davila

"I believe that the word is strong. When you say it out loud and say that you can do it, then you can do it.” — Uy