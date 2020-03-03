MOVIES
Will Isko Moreno's 'Iskovery Channel' have copyright troubles with Discovery Channel?
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 8:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has launched his YouTube channel "Iskovery Channel."

In his official Facebook page, Isko posted the link of his YouTube channel, inviting his followers to subscribe.

“Please subscribe to my personal, official YouTube Channel! Search Iskovery Channel on Youtube or click the link: tiny.cc/iskoverychannel. Please don't forget to share and subscribe!” Isko wrote.

Since it was launched last week, Iskovery Channel now has almost 12,000 subscribers.

Isko posted his first video titled “RARE FOOTAGE DISCOVERED: Hanapin niyo po kung nasaan ako!” The video focused on asking people to search for him in an old video shot in hometown Tondo, Manila.

As of press time, the video has over 23,000 views and 1,300 likes.

In his second video, Isko uploaded a video of traffic enforcer Alejandro Acebuche’s story.

“Kilalanin ang 'Tunog ng Tawiran,' ang gabay ng bawat dumaraan at motorista tungo sa kaligtasan,” the video's caption described its subject.  

“Ito po ang inyong lingkod Isko Domagoso at inaanyayahan ko kayo na mag-subscribe sa ating pong official YouTube channel Iskovery Channel at abangan ang bagong kaalaman, iba't ibang impormasyon at mga kwentong Manilenyo,” the mayor said of his channel, which features stories about Manila and its citizens.

Since Iskovery Channel sounds like the popular cable TV network Discovery Channel, Philstar.com consulted a legal counsel if the Manila mayor would have copyright problems with Discovery.

The legal counsel, however, assured that Moreno does not violate copyright laws since "Iskovery" comes from his own name, which is a brand of its own and does not create confusion with the name "Discovery." Likewise, Iskovery offers an entirely different content from Discovery, which mostly carries informative documentaries with a global subject matter.

