WATCH: Joel Lamangan's eloquent Senate testimony against ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — It’s only expected that multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan, the mind behind acclaimed Filipino films like "Hustisya" (2014) and "The Flor Contemplacion Story" (1995), packed quite a punch as a resource person during the Monday Senate hearing on the renewal of ABS-CBN’s congressional franchise.

In his speech, the Directors Guild of the Philippines president delivered one of the most convincing arguments in favor of ABS-CBN, if not the stand-out message that day.

Whether the media network’s operations will continue after its franchise expires after March 30 is still in question.

A legislative franchise bill needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it is transmitted to the Senate. The version of the bill approved by both chambers would then still need the president’s approval.

But rather than focus on allegations of tax, labor, and corporate law violations hurled by ABS-CBN’s detractors — all of which answered and debunked during the hearing — Lamangan reframed the conversation altogether.

Here’s the veteran filmmaker’s full speech: