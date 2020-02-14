MOVIES
#RelationshipGoals: Regine Velasquez reveals secrets to happy 10-year marriage with Ogie Alcasid
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez is set to perform in a sold-out Valentine concert with "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo.

As such, Regine said, that she had to postpone her date night with husband Ogie Alcasid.

"Eh pano nga ako mag-Vavalentine's, pards, eh meron nga 'kong show!" the singer-actress told the press during a recent interview following her photo shoot with international cosmetics brand BYS.

"So mag-sesex na lang kami!" she said blatantly, sending everyone in the room into laughter.

According to her, lovemaking, but in a Christian way, is part of her 10 years of happy marriage with Ogie, which is why she advised engaged couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo to do the same once they tie the knot.

Apart from lovemaking, her secret to a happy marriage also includes good communication.

"Alam mo, mag-te-ten years na kami ng asawa ko. This year, 10 years na kami. But it doesn't feel na 10 years ko na s'yang kasama. He doesn't make it feel that way because he makes life so exciting for me. And since he does that, I also try to do the same," she said.

"Sometimes, magbabasa ako ng dyaryo o ng tsismis para lang may mapag-usapan kami to break the ice, tapos hahaba na 'yung usapan namin, and that's wonderful."

Even little things like texting sweet nothings will add color to one's relationship, she said.

"Being honest to each other is very important. My husband and I, we hardly fight. We talk," she shared. "I don't want confrontation, I don't want fighting, so we talk."

Regine attested that "it's great to be married."

"Provided, of course, that you're married to the right person. But that's the thing eh, you wouldn't know if that's the right person but kayong dalawa, you can actually make it right!" — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao

 

OGIE ALCASID REGINE VELASQUEZ VALENTINE'S DAY
