Gabbi Garcia shares story behind trending FC Barcelona photos

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia revealed the story behind the Spanish football team FC Barcelona's posting of her photos on its social media accounts.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after her launch as the first Filipina Taiwan tourism ambassador for the Philippines, Gabbi said she’s overwhelmed with the football team’s post about her.

FC Barcelona via Facebook, screenshot FC Barcelona's Facebook post

“Nagulat ako actually. Kinilig ako. Nagulat talaga ko tapos nakalagay pa don 'We Love Filipinas.' Ang daming nag-message sa akin n'on,” she told Philstar.com.

The GMA-7 actress said Viber invited her to watch the game and she agreed because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Si Viber invited me to watch the game. They sent me there and it's a once-in-a-lifetime trip, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it's hard to get tickets pala in front. Literal na kaya kong abutin 'yung mga players,” she shared.

“It was a great experience. Ramdam mo yung energy ng stadium. I also got interviewd by the pitch, pitch interview. Iba 'yung experience, it's a tick off to the bucket list talaga,” she added.

Gabbi was introduced by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau as the newest Taiwan Tourism Ambassador. The announcement was held during the Travel Tour Expo 2020 in SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, together with the launch of Taiwan’s new travel video “Panahon Sa Taiwan… Ang Iyong Perfect Getaway!”

“We are happy to have Gabbi Garcia as our newest ambassador. We chose her because of how she carries herself as a good role model for the youth. With Ms. Garcia’s millions of followers on social media, I am sure that they will be curious and excited to travel to Taiwan. Today marks the strengthening and reaffirming of ties between the Philippines and Taiwan to further improve trade and tourism,” said Director Mr. Abe Chou Shih Pi of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau KL Office.