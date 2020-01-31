What stopped Beauty Gonzalez from moving to GMA?

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that she almost left ABS-CBN for GMA, if not for “Kadenang Ginto.”

In the final press conference of the afternoon teleserye, Beauty turned emotional, thanking her home network for the opportunity to play the character Romina.

“'Kadenang Ginto' is my make it or break it teleserye. Muntik na kong lumipat sa, muntik na kong makipiyesta sa kapitbahay natin. Pero mas masarap ang pagkain sa ABS-CBN,” Beauty said.

“So bumalik po ako dito at kailangan kong patunayan ang sarili ko na hindi ko na kailangang magbayad ng writer para humaba 'yung linya ko, patunayan ko 'yung sarili ko na deserving ako kung nasaan man ako ngayon,” she added.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said she’s overwhelmed with the success of the teleserye, so she thanked her co-star Dimples Romana, the writers and Dreamscape boss Deo Endrinal.

“Napakaganda ng 'Kadenang Ginto.' Napakalaki ng pasalamat ko kay Dimples kasi hindi magiging Romina Mondragon kung wala si Daniela. Sa mga writers, maraming salamat po. Sir Deo, maraming salamat po kasi ngayon masasabi ko na artista na ko,” she enthused.

She also said that the ending of the teleserye will not be the ending of the team’s friendship.

“I've been through a lot in showbiz. I've been fat, I've been thin. Now here I am. Actually, my only wish after 'Kadenang Ginto' is to make friends with co-stars. Kasi sa totoo lang, naging isang pamilya kami pero masyado kaming naging busy. Siguro lalo na ako sa pagiging Romina, hindi ako gaanong nakikipag in-touch sa kanila. You know I don't want to say this is an ending, but only a beginning of a beautiful story,” she said.

She also thanked all of the staff and her co-stars in the hit teleserye for understanding her.

“Maraming salamat sa pagiging mabait sa akin. Kasi may panahon talaga na, alam mo 'yon pag pagod ka na sa trabaho, hindi mo na makikita ang pamilya mo nang matagal, biglang lumalabas 'yung pagiging bisaya ko na Anabelle Rama. Kaya maraming salamat talaga sa pagbibigay ng pasensya sa akin,” Beauty said.

The top-rating “Kadenang Ginto” is currently on its final week and the final episode will be on February 7.