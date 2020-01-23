MOVIES
In 2019, Billie Eilish earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘bad guy,’ taken from her multi-platinum global smash debut album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" released by Darkroom/Interscope Records.
MMI Live/Released
Here's how you can catch Billie Eilish in Manila this 2020
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Global, chart-topping artist Billie Eilish is bringing her highly-anticipated "WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR" to the Philippines, performing her first-ever concert in the country on September 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Produced by MMI Live and Live Nation, tickets to the concert will go on sale to the general public beginning February 2 (Sunday) at 12:00 p.m. in all SM Tickets outlets or through www.smtickets.com

Eilish is officially the first artist born this millennium to achieve both a No. 1 album and single and is now the third female solo artist in the 31-year history with multiple songs topping the Billboard Alternative Songs airplay chart (alongside Alanis Morrissette and Sinead O’Connor). 

"bad guy” also hit #1 in the Pop Songs airplay chart after leading the Alternative Songs airplay. Her album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and 2019’s best-selling album in North America. Billie also graced the cover of Rolling Stone, V, Billboard, Variety and ELLE, and has amassed more than 17-billion combined global streams to date.

Eilish will embark on a sold-out North American tour in March 2020 and will tour South America and the UK before heading to Asia. 

Don’t miss your chance to witness Billie Eilish in action! For show ticket details and information, you may visit mmilive.com and livenation.asia

BILLIE EILISH MANILA CONCERTS
