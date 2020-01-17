Alex Gonzaga reveals engagement ring on her birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress and YouTube vlogger Alex Gonzaga surprised everyone on her own birthday by unveiling an engagement ring in a picture together with long-time beau Mikee Morada.

“Thank you for all your birthday greetings! I feel LOVED. Thank you Jesus! Vlog tomorrow,” Alex’s birthday post on Instagram read.

Thank you for all your birthday greetings! I feel LOVED. Thank you Jesus! Vlog tomorrow ??

The engagement certainly earned the approval of her friends, including Kim Chiu, Luis Manzano, and Julia Barretto, along with other big names.

Alex has been dating non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee for three years and they have been engaged since late December as seen in a birthday vlog posted by Alex.

In the engagement clip dated Dec. 27, 2019 but posted on YouTube on Jan. 16, 2020, Alex is seen unable to contain her excitement as she glowed along with the set of engagement rings.