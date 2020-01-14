MOVIES
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains why she’s postponing showbiz retirement
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta recently opened up on her choice to postpone retirement plans and renew her contract with ABS-CBN.

“Whenever I say that, ‘Lord,’ like I said it once, ‘I'm slowing down na, Lord. I'm tired na po. I think I'm done na.’ Tapos he sent ‘Madrasta,’" Sharon recalled, referring to the critical and commercially-successful 1996 film where she starred opposite Christopher de Leon.

(Whenever I say that “Lord,” like I said it once, “I’m slowing down now, Lord. I’m tired already. I think I’m done.” And then sent “Madrasta.”)

Almost bowing out at the 30-year-old mark, the actress went on to win the Best Actress titles of all the major Philippine award-giving bodies, namely the FAMAS Awards, the FAP Awards, the Gawad Urian Awards, and the PMPC Star Awards for Movies, for her moving portrayal of a newfound stepmother.

The Kapamilya actress, who turned 54 last week, mulled retirement after spending much of her life in show business and thought of working more on personal life.

“Since last year, l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring. I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na ‘tama na,’ (you need to admit that ‘enough is enough’),” she posted emotionally on Instagram in September last year.

Nonetheless, Cuneta signed on for seven more movie projects, effectively pushing back her retirement, and is set to continue her legacy of entertaining Philippine audiences for over 40 years.

In what seems like a revelation, the beloved singer-actress received a load of successful projects “one after the other” and said she finally got the message.

“Okay, Lord. I guess you don't want me to stop yet.”

Sharon revealed her motivation to spread God’s love and how she wishes to serve as a good example to the Philippine audience.

“Kasi whatever... kahit saan akong mag-concert, kahit anong gawin ko, kahit sa TV shows — basta may pagkakataon, I try my best, you know, to be a good Christian and godly daughter to inspire people also…so I glorify Him all the time."

(Whatever project...no matter where I hold a concert, regardless of what I do, even in tv shows — as long as I have an opportunity, I try my best, you know, to be a good Christian and godly daughter to inspire people also...so I glorify Him all the time.)

“So maybe may assignments pa ako (So maybe there are assignments left for me).” 

Sharon said she plans on finally retiring when she hits 55 on Jan. 6, 2021, but is unlikely to finish her required seven movies before then.

“It’s impossible. The most I was able to do was four and it almost killed me. I did it twice in my whole career when I was in my 20s,” she said, referring to 1984 and 1987.

Despite the exhausting feat, the actress left with a FAP Award for Best Actress in 1984 for “Sa Hirap at Ginhawa” and a FAMAS Award nomination in 1987 for “Pasan Ko Ang Daigdig.”

Sharon placed the cap at three movies a year but it will depend, according to her, on the schedule and the director.

Based on this, we might expect the "Megastar" to shine on until 2022 at least. — Video by Kat Leandicho

