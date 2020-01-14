Sharon Cuneta rushed to ER for eye irritation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host and actress Sharon Cuneta was rushed to the hospital due to eye irritation.

In her Instagram account, the "Megastar" posted a photo of herself sitting on a wheelchair with her right eye covered.

“Majorly painful / painfully major eye irritation tonight. Had to be rushed to the Makati Med E.R.. Buti walang scratch or foreign body,” Sharon wrote in the caption.

Sharon narrated that her troubles began when her eye got itchy, so she scratched it.

“Nairritate lang dahil sa bahay when it was itchy and a bit sakit I scratched and washed it,” she added.

She even joked that she looked like one of the characters of the popular movie franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean."

“Ayan. Kulang na lang makasama ko si Johnny Depp. Sabay na kami mag Pirates sa Caribbean. Haaayyy napakaKYUUUUUUUUUUUT talaga ng buhay ko nitong mga araw na ito!” she said.

Celebrities such as Martin Nievera, Cherie GIl, Christine Bersola-Babao, Vina Morales and Melai Cantiveros, to name a few, commented on Sharon's post, expressing their support to Sharon for a fast recovery.

In another post, Sharon gave an update on her eye condition.

“Di ko pa pala natanggal itong hospital taga ko kagabi! My eye is better but still not normal. Last night parang tinutusok ng 2 karayom yung right eye ko jusko. Thank you so much for your prayers. Will cut these tags off na,” Sharon wrote.